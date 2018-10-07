Eileen Mc Donnell née Scanlan, Park Lane, Tralee & formerly of Castlemorris Terrace.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

