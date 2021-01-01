Eileen Mc Carthy (née Foley), Cromane Lower, Killorglin. A private family funeral will take place for Eileen with her Requiem Mass tomorrow Saturday morning at 10.30am in the Star of the Sea Church Cromane. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

Family Information:- Sadly missed by her sons & daughters; Michael, Carmel, Angela, Fionán, Patrick & Elaine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

