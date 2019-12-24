Eileen Mansfield Snr née Bunce, Chute Hall, Tralee and formerly of Barrigugeen, Moyvane

Reposing at her residence at Chute Hall, Tralee (Eircode V92XRC4) on Thursday evening from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Friday morning at 10:45 am for 11:00 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home. Tralee

