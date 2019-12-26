Eileen Mansfield Snr. (née Brunce), Chute Hall, Tralee and formerly of Barrigugeen, Moyvane.

Reposing at her residence at Chute Hall, Tralee (Eircode V92XRC4) on Thursday (Dec.26th), from 3pm – 6pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Friday morning (Dec. 27th), at 10.45am for 11am Requiem Mass.  Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

