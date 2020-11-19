Eileen Lucey née Brosnan, Cummeenavrick, Clonkeen and late of Knockanimiris, Headford, Killarney. A private funeral will take place. Funeral arriving at 10.45am on Friday to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonkeen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Ballyvourney. Eileen’s requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Killarney Nursing Home.

