Eileen King née Ryan Main Road Fenit.

A private family funeral will take place for Eileen with Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00AM in St. Joseph’s Oratory Fenit (live streamed on Spa Parish Fenit/Churchill Facebook) followed by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved wife of Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers Liam and Christy, sister Tess Fitzgerald, sisters in law Mary and Joan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

