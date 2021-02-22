Eileen Kennelly (née Harman), Upper Church Street, Listowel.

Beloved wife of the late Maurice and sister of the late John, David and Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Brendan and Kevin, daughters Ann, Deirdre, Karon and Trisha, grandchildren David, Shane, Orla, Sean, Gráinne, Liam, Michael, Aisling, Emma, Rian and Lia, brother Jimmy, sisters Frank, Sr. Úna, Anne and Ber, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Eileen. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am. Mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Hospice or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel. House private, please.

