Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Eileen Hanafin (née McKenna) Glounageenty, Ballymacelligott & formerly of Cappa, Kilflynn.
