Eileen Greaney née Cahill, Ballinasare, Annascaul.

A private funeral will take place for Eileen. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm in Lispole Church. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery, Annascaul. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, Ireland or Gairdín Mhuire, Dingle.

