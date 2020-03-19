Eileen Goodwin née O’Sullivan, Cloghaneanode, Castlegregory.

Reposing at her residence. Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Friday (March 20th). Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. Strictly private in accordance with government and HSE directives and in the interests of public health. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory.
Kerry County Councillor calls for reassurances for families amid COVID-19 pandemic
A Kerry County Councillor is calling on the Government to offer reassurances for families amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says...
Average land price in Kerry is just over €7,600 per acre
The average price for land in Kerry last year stood at €7,606 per acre.According to the Irish Farmers’ Journal, that was a 3.6% fall...
Potential sites for more community testing sites in Cork and Kerry being examined
The Cork/Kerry Inter-Agency Emergency Planning Group is examining potential sites for more community testing centres.In a meeting yesterday, the group also looked at the...
Six cases of coronavirus in Kerry
There are six cases of coronavirus in Kerry.That's according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre tonight.It's been informed of 74...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThere's an increased likelihood that the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships will be deferred to later this year as a result of...
Kerry GAA Update On Club Championship & Other Fixtures
Kerry GAA says some club competitions may need to be re-structured or curtailed depending on how the Covid-19 situation develops and how the Inter-County...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
LOCAL SPORTThe International Children's Games due to be held in Hungary have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.A team from Kerry was due...