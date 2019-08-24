Eileen Foley (née O’Reilly). 12, Clover Hill, Killorglin & formerly of Ballinane, Ballyhar.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday (Aug. 25th), from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. James Church Killorglin, arriving at 7pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Aug. 26th), at 10.30am  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

