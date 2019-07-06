Eileen Flaherty (née O’Leary), Monastery Gardens, Milltown & formerly of Callinafercy & Shanahill East, Keel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Sunday evening (July 7th) from 4.45pm -6.45pm, followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (July 8th) at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Keel Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired, to Palliative Care.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR