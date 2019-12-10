Eileen Ellen Harrington née O’ Connor, Mullaghmarkey, Castleisland & late of Harrington Butcher Shop, Main St. Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Scartaglin Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Heather Ward of St. Columbanus Home, Killarney, care of Tangney’s Funeral Home.

