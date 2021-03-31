Eileen ‘Eily Rose’ Leen, Park Lane, Tralee and formerly of Ballinculig, Kielduff, Tralee and New York.

On March 30th, 2021, peacefuly in University Hospital Kerry. Pre-deceased by her brothers Eamon, Denis, Donal, Dermot, Brendan and her sister Sr. Frances. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Jo, Sr. Baptist and Anne, her nephews, nieces and their families, her cousins, her friends in Ireland and New York and her Park Lane neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place for Eily Rose with Lithurgy of the Word on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Jonn’s Church, Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

