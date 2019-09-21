Eileen (Eily) Harrington (nee Doyle), O’Kelly’s Villas, Killarney.

Reposing at Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (Sept. 22nd), from 4pm – 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Monday morning (Sept.23rd), at 11.40am, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.