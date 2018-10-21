Eileen Dero O’ Sullivan Quille, née O’ Connor, Main Street, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Monday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to The National Council for the Blind.