Eileen Danaher nee Ahern, Castletroy, Limerick and late of Main Street, Glin

reposing at her daughter Mary’s residence, 14 Beechgrove Newtown Park, Castletroy, limerick V94HX7V this Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin on Friday for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athea, Co. Limerick.

