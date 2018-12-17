Eileen Dalton née Connolly, Glenagragra, Glin, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass for Eileen Dalton (née Connolly) will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus cemetery, Glin.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR