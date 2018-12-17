Eileen Dalton née Connolly, Glenagragra, Glin, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass for Eileen Dalton (née Connolly) will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus cemetery, Glin.
Latest News
Match Details Confirmed For All-Ireland Club Football Semi-Finals
Match details have been confirmed for the AIB All-Ireland Club Football Championship semi-finals.Dr.Crokes will face Mullinalaghta in the Seniors on Saturday February 16th at...
100 new jobs described as vote of confidence in Kerry
100 jobs are to be created in Tralee over the next five years. IDA Ireland today announced that UK company Central Pharma is to...
Motion passed by Kerry vintners on closing Dáil bar to go before national congress
A motion passed by Kerry vintners on closing the Dáil bar is to go before the national congress.Killarney publican, Sean O'Mahony of the Faha...
Man found guilty of murdering Tralee woman appeals conviction
The man found guilty of murdering Tralee woman Nicola Collins has appealed his conviction.45-year-old Cathal O'Sullivan, of Charleville, was found guilty of murdering Nicola...
Kerry woman honoured by Image Magazine Women of the Year 2018
Kerry woman, Mary Heffernan, has been named one of Image magazine's Women of the Year 2018.Mrs Heffernan co-founded The Saoirse Foundation and BUMBLEance: The...
Latest Sports
Match Details Confirmed For All-Ireland Club Football Semi-Finals
Match details have been confirmed for the AIB All-Ireland Club Football Championship semi-finals.Dr.Crokes will face Mullinalaghta in the Seniors on Saturday February 16th at...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERAll four Premier League clubs have all avoided Spanish opposition in draw for the last 16 of the Champions League.Manchester United will take on...
Kerry GAA Club AGMs To Take Place Tonight
The Kilmoyley hurling club AGM takes place in the clubrooms this evening at 7:30. All members are welcome to attend.The Castleisland Desmonds...