Eileen Cronin née O’Sullivan, Ballymacthomas, Ballymacelligott and late of Gurrane, Gortatlea.

A private family funeral will take place for Eileen with her requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott.

Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans, Farranfore. The mass will be streamed live on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook page. Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

