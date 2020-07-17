Eileen Cronin née Fleming, Model Farm Road, Cork and formerly of Fossa, Killarney

On July 15th 2020, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by her three daughters, Eileen (née Fleming) beloved wife of the late Bill and much loved mother of Anna, Leona and Nessa. Pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters, Maura, Dermot, Tim and Anna. Lovingly remembered by her children, son-in-law Dara, Leona’s partner John, grandchildren Bill Óg, Oisín and Caoimhín, her sister Esther, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and close friends. A mass to celebrate Eileen’s life will be held at a future date. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Due to current government guidelines, Eileen’s funeral will take place privately. Messages of condolences can be left on www.rip.ie

Enquiries can be made to Crowley’s Funeral Home, 021-4874777.

