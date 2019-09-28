Eileen Casey, née O’ Neill, Gortacloughane, Blackwater, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Sunday evening from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Followed by removal to Direendaraugh Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 2:00pm. Burial afterwards in the New Templenoe Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Home Care Team.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR