Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Aug 14th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving Thursday morning to the Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Realt na Mara, Cromane.
Latest News
Eileen Buckley née O’Sullivan, Cromane Upper, Killorglin.
Ballyduff To Face Crotta O Neills In County Minor Hurling Final
The pairing for this years Keanes Supervalu Kerry Minor Hurling final is now known. Ballyduff will play Crotta O Neills after last nights semi...
Morning Sports Update
SoccerDundalk enter tonight's Europa League third qualifying round second leg tie against Slovan Bratislava 1-0 in arrears.Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at...
25% drop in public order offences in Tralee due to text reporting system
There's been a 25% drop in the number of public order offences in Tralee this year due to a text reporting system.The See Something...
Support for Victims of Crime – August 12th, 2019
Michele Puckhaber is executive director of the Crime Victims’ Helpline. She spoke to Jerry about the findings in their recent annual report.
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESKerry hope to have Stephen O'Brien cleared to play Dublin in the All Ireland Football final.The Kenmare forward picked up his...