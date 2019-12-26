Eileen Breen, Scrathangullane, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Friday (Dec. 27th), from 1pm – 4pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm, in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore.  Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.  House private please.

