Eileen Brassil, Lislaughtin, Ballylongford.

A private funeral mass for Eileen will take place on Friday at 12 noon at St. Michael’s Church of the Archangel, Ballylongford. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunt-in-law, cousins and family relatives.

