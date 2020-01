Gardaí in Kerry say they just made eight arrests for public order incidents last night and this morning.

Five arrests were made in the Tralee district, two in Killarney and one in Listowel.

There were no arrests for alleged drink or drug-driving overnight.

Gardaí say people welcomed the New Year in a joyous but responsible manner.

Radio Kerry’s Seán Hurley sampled the atmosphere in Killarney.