Gardaí arrested eight motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant as part of bank holiday weekend road safety and enforcement activities over the weekend of August 2nd to August 5th.

Operation Lockdown also resulted in 24 drug detections and 23 public order interventions with arrests being made along a series of 65 checkpoints on roads around the county.