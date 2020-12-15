Eight new Covid cases reported in Kerry and 329 nationally

There’s been a further 329 new cases of Covid-19 and eight additional deaths.

There were eight new cases reported for Kerry in the health authorities’ daily update this evening, along with 86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick and 17 in Kildare.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 85 per 100,000 people – up from 80 this day last week.

The official number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry increased by 19 from yesterday and is now 1,379 since the start of the pandemic.

Donegal continues to have the highest rate at 237, followed by Louth at 192, while Clare has the lowest at 24.