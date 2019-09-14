Eight Kerry schools selected for Creative Schools scheme

Eight more Kerry schools are joining a programme to increase creative activities.

Creative Schools is a Government initiative adding more arts and creativity into schools.

Five Kerry schools took part in the scheme in 2018.

This year, eight more schools in the county are to benefit: Castleisland Community College, Gaelscoil Faithleann, Intermediate School Killorglin, Loughfouder National School, Lyreacrompane National School, Scoil Naomh Eirc, St Joseph’s National School and St. Brigid’s Presentation Secondary School.