Eight people from Kerry have graduated from the Garda College in Templemore.

They were among 201 new members of An Garda Síochána who passed out this week.

Nicole Sheehy and Dominic O’Halloran from Tralee, John O’Sullivan and James O’Sullivan from Rathmore and Kevin Curran from Cahersiveen all passed out yesterday.





They were joined by Castleisland’s Sean Horan, Shane O’Sullivan from Beaufort and Glenbeigh’s Edel Murphy.

None of the 201 new recruits will be stationed in Kerry.