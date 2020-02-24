Eight Kerry public representatives receive nearly 132,000 prepaid envelopes over three-year period

Eight Kerry public representatives received nearly 132,000 prepaid envelopes over a three-year period.

Members of Dáil Eireann are entitled to receive a monthly allocation of 625 envelopes per month, while members of the Seanad receive an allocation of 375.

During 2017, 2018 and 2019, the county had five TDs and three senators.

Former Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil received the greatest number of envelopes, getting 97% of his allowance – or over 21,875 – during the three-year period.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae was the second highest with 21,250, while his brother Danny received 625 fewer.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin received over 18,000 and outgoing Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris sought the smallest allocation of envelopes among Kerry TDs, receiving less than 14,000.

In terms of senators, Fine Gael’s Paul Coghlan received 13,500 envelopes over the three years, Fianna Fáil’s Ned O’Sullivan received 12,000, while his party colleague Mark Daly received 75% – or over 10,000 – of his allocation.

This means Kerry’s elected representatives received 131,875 envelopes over the three-year period.