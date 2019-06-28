Eight Kerry parishes now without a resident priest

Eight parishes in the Diocese of Kerry are now without a resident priest.

The Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne has today announced the annual diocesan changes.

Following fifty years of ministry each, this summer sees the retirement of the parish priests in Castleisland, Castlemaine and Firies; Monsignor Dan O’Riordan, the Very Reverend Luke Roche and the Very Reverend Tadhg Ó Dochartaigh.

Two more parishes are now without a resident priest.

The parish of Castlemaine will be served by the priests of the Killorglin Pastoral Area with Fr. Kevin Sullivan as moderator.

Kilcummin parish will be served by the priests of the Killarney Pastoral Area with Fr. Kieran O’Brien to be moderator.

Fr Maurice Brick will become parish priest in Castleisland, Fr Anthony O’Sullivan moves to Lixnaw, Fr Michael Hussey will go to Ballylongford and Fr Eamon Mulvihill is transferred to Castlegregory.

The parish priest in Glengarriff/Bonane will be Fr Joe Begley, Fr Michael Moynihan moves to Dingle and Fr Padraig Kennelly to Firies.

Fr Denis O’Mahony will be vicar forane of the Naomh Bhréanainn Pastoral Area and Fr Brendan Walsh will be the moderator of Ballyheigue.

Bishop Ray Browne said the past year has seen quite a lot of illness among priests; he thanked all those helping to provide continuity of service in parishes.

One priest in the diocese was ordained last year and two seminarians are studying for the priesthood.

The changes come into effect from July 17th.