Eight Kerry community projects are to benefit from the Tesco Ireland Community Fund.

Over €2,800 in donations will go to Kerry groups impacted by COVID-19.

Chloe’s Journey, Kerry Cancer Bus, Recovery Haven, and Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre are the beneficiaries from the Tralee Tesco stores.

The Killarney shops are allocating funding to Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, Killarney Park, Barradubh Men’s Shed, Hegarty Dance School Central Point, and Kilcummin Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.