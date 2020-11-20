Eight COVID-19 related deaths, 330 cases including five in Kerry

Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,018 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 19th November, the HPSC has been notified of 330 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 69,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland; one case has been denotified.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 171 are men / 155 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
  • There are five new cases in Kerry
  • The county figure for Kerry, which is valid up to midnight on Wednesday has increased by 3 to 1,291.

As of 2pm today 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 19NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06Nov2020 to 19NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days

(06Nov2020 to 19NOV2020)

Ireland330113.15,384
Donegal21266.3424
Limerick14217.0423
Louth26186.2240
Waterford9161.0187
Roscommon<5159.6103
Offaly<5137.2107
Meath25129.2252
Westmeath<5128.4114
Dublin99119.01,604
Kilkenny<5111.9111
Longford5105.243
Monaghan7102.663
Tipperary<599.7159
Leitrim096.731
Mayo1595.8125
Carlow<593.153
Cavan<591.970
Clare691.7109
Sligo885.556
Kildare884.9189
Laois<583.871
Kerry583.3123
Cork2873.1397
Wicklow1867.496
Galway666.3171
Wexford742.163

 

