Eight COVID-19 related deaths, 330 cases including five in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,018 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Thursday 19th November, the HPSC has been notified of 330 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 69,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland; one case has been denotified.
Of the cases notified today;
- 171 are men / 155 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 37 years old
- 99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
- There are five new cases in Kerry
- The county figure for Kerry, which is valid up to midnight on Wednesday has increased by 3 to 1,291.
As of 2pm today 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 19NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06Nov2020 to 19NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(06Nov2020 to 19NOV2020)
|Ireland
|330
|113.1
|5,384
|Donegal
|21
|266.3
|424
|Limerick
|14
|217.0
|423
|Louth
|26
|186.2
|240
|Waterford
|9
|161.0
|187
|Roscommon
|<5
|159.6
|103
|Offaly
|<5
|137.2
|107
|Meath
|25
|129.2
|252
|Westmeath
|<5
|128.4
|114
|Dublin
|99
|119.0
|1,604
|Kilkenny
|<5
|111.9
|111
|Longford
|5
|105.2
|43
|Monaghan
|7
|102.6
|63
|Tipperary
|<5
|99.7
|159
|Leitrim
|0
|96.7
|31
|Mayo
|15
|95.8
|125
|Carlow
|<5
|93.1
|53
|Cavan
|<5
|91.9
|70
|Clare
|6
|91.7
|109
|Sligo
|8
|85.5
|56
|Kildare
|8
|84.9
|189
|Laois
|<5
|83.8
|71
|Kerry
|5
|83.3
|123
|Cork
|28
|73.1
|397
|Wicklow
|18
|67.4
|96
|Galway
|6
|66.3
|171
|Wexford
|7
|42.1
|63