Eight cases of COVID-19 confirmed in St Mary of the Angels

Eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St Mary of the Angels in Beaufort.

A spokesperson for St John of God Kerry Services confirmed it’s been managing a COVID-19 outbreak, which has impacted five residents and three staff members.

This outbreak is contained to just one residential location onsite at the Beaufort campus.

The service is receiving ongoing support from the HSE and public health team to manage COVID- 19, while staff have also received additional training.

A spokesperson for the St John of God Kerry Services says all St Mary of the Angels staff and residents have been tested and public health protocols have been initiated, with those testing positive immediately being isolated in accordance with public health guidelines.

One of the residents was admitted to hospital for a short period.

This resident has since been discharged and is now back in the centre and continuing to isolate along with four other residents.

The spokesperson says all other impacted staff and residents are currently doing very well.

They say the situation has been managed in line with all public health guidance from the outset and a review of the procedures to manage COVID-19 has taken place.

The service says it has also recently appointed lead worker representatives in line with HSA and public health guidance, whose specific role will be to conduct internal audits and oversee compliance with all current public health requirements.

St John of God Kerry Services says it recognised the work their staff are continuing to do to support those impacted and their families during this difficult time.