Efforts underway to build model of Lixnaw mausoleum

Efforts are underway to build a model of a historic North Kerry monument which Kerry County Council exploded over 60 years ago.

The 50-foot-high mausoleum was erected by Lord of Kerry, William Fitzmaurice in 1690 on Killbinane Hill near Lixnaw.

In 1958, the black limestone structure, over a crypt, was destroyed as Kerry County Council hoped to use the stone for road building; the material turned out not to be strong enough.

The Lixnaw Historical and Heritage Society has drawn up plans for the scale model of the structure in a new park to be built by Irish Water as part of a water treatment system.

Local man, Frank Quilter, who is part of the society, says they will be working from detailed photographs of the original building: