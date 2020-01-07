Efforts to develop urban bike park in Tralee

Efforts are underway to identify a suitable location for an urban mountain bike park in Tralee.

Kerry County Council is examining three possible sites including the Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre and Nun’s Wood for the facility, which would be an amenity for the county and a major tourist attraction.

The park, which would be in three elements across one acre, could cost around €250,000 to develop and would be suitable for all ages.

Anluan Dunne of Mountain Biking Kerry presented the proposal as part of a deputation invited to address members of Tralee Municipal District by Cllr Norma Foley.

Mr Dunne says the Tralee bike park would be the first such public facility in the country and could run local, national and even international events: