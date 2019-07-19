The effect of PNA strike on services in University Hospital Kerry will be minimal

Ambulance workers from the Psychiatric Nurses Association say they’ll respond to emergency calls during today’s strike.

500 of them are staging a second 24-hour strike across the country from 2pm.

The dispute is over the workers’ demands to be recognised by the union of their choice.

The effect of the strike on services in University Hospital Kerry will be minimal.

That’s according to Brendan Flynn, PNA organiser, who says the association does not have a large number of members in the Kerry hospital.

He did add, however, some PNA members who may be on sick or annual leave today will not be covered by staff with other unions.