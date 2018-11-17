Edward Lonergan Jnr., late of London & Hawley Park, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday (Nov 18th) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass for Edward Longergan will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Bob Stack Memorial U21 Championship Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh Quarter Final Replay Beale 6-14 Moyvane/Tarbert 2-14
Munster Final Progression For Beaufort
Beaufort have won through to the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship, and done so in some style.3 first half goals...
Seán Rusk, Marian Park, Tralee
Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8.00pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass....
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
