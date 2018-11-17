Edward Lonergan Jnr., late of London & Hawley Park, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday (Nov 18th) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass for Edward Longergan will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.