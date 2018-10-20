Edward (Francis) Kelleher, Coolnaleen, Lower Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home Derry Listowel on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the second Cemetery, Ballybunion Rd., Listowel

