Edward ‘Eddie’ O Brien, Verdi Glen, Doon, Tralee

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Strictly private please.

