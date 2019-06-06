Edward ‘Eddie’ O Brien, Verdi Glen, Doon, Tralee

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House Strictly private please.
Latest News
Hurling & Camogie Feile Countdown Continues
We'll continue our build-up to the Hurling and Camogie Féile this weekend with Damien McCarthy.
Conor Kissane Bidding For Second Hill Climb Success
Conor Kissane is aiming for his second hill climb win of the local cycling season when the riders take to the roads tonight around...
Mary ‘Mamie’ Lyons née Philbin, Baranárig, Knocknagoshel.
Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel tomorrow Sunday (June 9th) from 4.30pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNISAmerican teenager Amanda Anisimova has knocked defending women's champion Simona Halep out of the French Open.The 17-year-old won their quarter-final in straight sets...
Documentary focuses on pivotal role played by Kerry woman in D-Day
The pivotal role played by a Kerry woman in the D-Day landings will be the focus of a television documentary this evening.Maureen Sweeney from...
Latest Sports
Hurling & Camogie Feile Countdown Continues
We'll continue our build-up to the Hurling and Camogie Féile this weekend with Damien McCarthy.
Conor Kissane Bidding For Second Hill Climb Success
Conor Kissane is aiming for his second hill climb win of the local cycling season when the riders take to the roads tonight around...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNISAmerican teenager Amanda Anisimova has knocked defending women's champion Simona Halep out of the French Open.The 17-year-old won their quarter-final in straight sets...