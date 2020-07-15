Education Minister sorry for Cowen but feels Taoiseach had to act

The Education Minister says she feels huge personal sorrow for her party colleague Barry Cowen and his family after he was sacked as Agriculture Minister.

However, Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin had to act.

Minister Foley wasn’t privy to what transpired between the Taoiseach and Barry Cowen but understands the Offaly TD didn’t want to make a statement in the Dáil on further revelations related to his drink driving conviction.

She says what happened last night was without prejudice and Barry Cowen must be given an opportunity to defend his name.

Minister Foley says the work of Government continues: