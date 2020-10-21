Education Minister says only public health can close schools

The Education Minister has qualified her remarks that education needed support to operate during Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley had raised concerns with cabinet colleague last week about the ability of schools to remain open for the six week period.

She says every support is being put in place, as it’s proven to be safe and beneficial to keep schools open.

Meanwhile the Minister won’t comment on the closure and subsequent reopening of a North Kerry school.

Tarbert Comprehensive issued a letter Monday stating the school would close as some people hadn’t informed them that family members had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Education, however, over-ruled principal Richard Prendiville’s decision, and instructed him to reopen this morning.

Education Minister Norma Foley says any decision to close schools can only be made by the public health bodies.