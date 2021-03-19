Education Minister says impact of 5km travel limit in rural Ireland must be considered

The Education Minister says the impact of the 5km limit in rural Ireland must be considered when deciding whether to ease restrictions.

It’s been reported that the Cabinet is split on whether or not to ease the 5km travel limit come April 5th.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley says that NPHET is indicating there will be a cautious reopening of society.

She believes, however, that consideration must be given to the impact of the 5km rule in rural Ireland.

Minister Foley also says the reopening of schools so far has been very successful, and the return of all students after Easter remains on track.