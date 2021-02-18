Education Minister defends Leaving Cert plan after criticism from teacher unions

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has defended the hybrid plan for this year’s Leaving Cert.

Teacher unions, the ASTI and the TUI, say they have ongoing reservations about calculated grades.

However, Minister Foley said she engaged with all the partners in education including students, parents, teachers and managerial bodies.

She said it was not possible for all parties in involved to be 100% happy and she said teachers had welcomed many aspects of the plan.

The Education Minister is also cautiously optimistic schools can begin a phased reopening on the 1st of March.

Norma Foley said the plan is to bring students back over a period of weeks.