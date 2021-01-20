Education Minister says unions rejected public health advice they sought

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has denied that she oversold the prospect of a partial reopening of schools for children with additional needs, causing huge disappointment to them and their families.

Minister Foley said the unions – the INTO, which represents primary school teachers, and Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants – had previously said that they would follow public health advice which they are now rejecting.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil TD said she’d addressed all the unions’ concerns and described their decision to not follow public health advice as very disappointing.

INTO representative for Kerry and Limerick, Anne Horan, said, however, that public health advice is not up to date.