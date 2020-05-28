Edna O’Brien’s ‘Girl’ awarded Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year

Veteran writer Edna O’Brien has won the coveted Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year award for her critically-acclaimed novel ‘Girl’, which centres on the Boko Harem kidnappings of Nigerian school girls.

The winner was named online last night by Listowel Writers Week, along with the announcement of Miriam Gamble as winner of the Pigott Poetry Award.

While the popular Kerry festival had to be postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, its prestigious literary competitions went ahead as normal.

Edna O’Brien received the top prize of €15,000 after her novel was chosen by adjudicators Carol Drinkwater and Ian McGuire, from a shortlist of five other books.

Since her debut novel The Country Girls, she has written over twenty works of fiction and received numerous awards.

Miriam Gamble won the Pigott Poetry Prize for her collection ‘What Planet’ which was selected from a shortlist of 3 by Ian McMillan.

Listowel Writers Week was due to celebrate its 50th festival this weekend, but Chair of the organising committee Catherine Moylan says plans are already in train for a major celebration of this anniversary in 2021.