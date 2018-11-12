Reposing at her home in Moorstown tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 13th) from 12pm to 8pm. Removal Wednesday morning to arriving at Carrig Church for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelmalkeadar Old Cemetery.
Man pleads guilty to attempting to rob a man in Killarney
A 36 year old man has pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a man in Killarney.Sean Cronin of Pinecrest, Woodlawn Road, Killarney admitted to...
Margaret Walsh née Kirby, Glounerdalive, Ballyduff & Áras Mhuire, Listowel.
Reposing at her residence in Glounerdalive tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at St. Peter...
Ellen ‘Helen’ O’Sullivan née O’Shea, Ardtully, Kilgarvan & formerly Inchamore, Kenmare.
Reposing at her residence this evening (Mon Nov 12th) from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home tomorrow...
Edna Kennedy née Killeen, Moorstown, Dingle.
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Women Crossover Div 1 & 2 : St Marys B 38 Tralee Imperials 31 LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla 68 Tralee Imperials 50 LEESTRAND U17...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERJose Mourinho claims Man City had an easy build up to the Manchester Derby.Pep Guardiola's side returned to the top of the Premier...
Soccer’s Victory Shield Begins In Kerry Today
Kerry this week hosts the 73rd Victory Shield, with the opening round of games taking place today.The first match in this U16 tournament is...