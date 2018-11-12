Edna Kennedy née Killeen, Moorstown, Dingle.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her home in Moorstown tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 13th) from 12pm to 8pm. Removal Wednesday morning to arriving at Carrig Church for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelmalkeadar Old Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR