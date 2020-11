Edmond Harty is stepping down as CEO of Dairymaster.

Mr Harty, who won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012, is leaving the family business in Causeway to pursue other interests.

Dairymaster is a global player in the high-tech dairy sector.

Mr Harty, who took over as CEO from his father Ned, will be succeeded by his brother, John.

Edmond Harty says he plans to take a little time out and to avail of the opportunity to spend more time with his family.