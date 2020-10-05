Eddie Mc Mahon, Blackpool, The Spá, Tralee.

Adored husband of Marian, devoted father of Keith & Shane and dear brother of Tadgh, Derry, Nancy and the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished grandchildren Aodhán and Odhran, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Mairéad and Linsay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Eddie with the requiem mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. John’s Church, Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House Strictly Private Please.





