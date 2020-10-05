Eddie Mc Mahon, Blackpool, The Spá, Tralee.
Adored husband of Marian, devoted father of Keith & Shane and dear brother of Tadgh, Derry, Nancy and the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished grandchildren Aodhán and Odhran, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Mairéad and Linsay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Eddie with the requiem mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. John’s Church, Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by interment in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House Strictly Private Please.
Our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to Marian, Keith and Shane. Its such sad news to hear of the passing of the fabulous Eddie. Leah and I always loved to visit and have a laugh with him. What a gentle soul that will never be forgotten. Leah wanted to send her love to Aodhán and Odhran as she knows they will miss their beloved Grandad. Always in our thoughts and prayers xxx
Loads Of Love, Sharon, Dylan & Leah (Kildea)
Sincere condolences to Marian and all the McMahon family. Eddie was a lovely man, it was a pleasure to meet him any time.
David & Ann Buttimer.