reposing at O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Graveyard, Barraduff.
